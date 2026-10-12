Estonia's new president Madise takes office

Estonia's new president, Ülle Madise, has taken the oath of office in parliament. She has thus officially assumed the post.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by "Interfax."

Madise replaces outgoing President Alar Karis, who served one five-year term in the post and in June declined to run for a second. She has become Estonia's seventh president and the second woman to hold the post.

She was elected head of state at an extraordinary session of parliament on September 2 as the sole candidate in the first round of voting. 71 of the 101 deputies voted for her candidacy. Election required the support of at least two-thirds, or no fewer than 68 deputies' votes.

Speaking after the swearing-in with her first presidential address, she emphasized that society needs significantly more trust and warm recognition.

"The attempts made in recent decades to re-educate the population, to prescribe to people how to live, think, feel or speak correctly, have brought exactly the opposite result. Everyone has learned the lessons. Now it is time to restore trust," Madise said.