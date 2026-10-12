 Estonia's new president Madise takes office | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
World

Estonia's new president Madise takes office

1news Staff18:05 - Today
Estonia's new president Madise takes office

Estonia's new president, Ülle Madise, has taken the oath of office in parliament. She has thus officially assumed the post.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by "Interfax."

Madise replaces outgoing President Alar Karis, who served one five-year term in the post and in June declined to run for a second. She has become Estonia's seventh president and the second woman to hold the post.

She was elected head of state at an extraordinary session of parliament on September 2 as the sole candidate in the first round of voting. 71 of the 101 deputies voted for her candidacy. Election required the support of at least two-thirds, or no fewer than 68 deputies' votes.

Speaking after the swearing-in with her first presidential address, she emphasized that society needs significantly more trust and warm recognition.

"The attempts made in recent decades to re-educate the population, to prescribe to people how to live, think, feel or speak correctly, have brought exactly the opposite result. Everyone has learned the lessons. Now it is time to restore trust," Madise said.

Share:
491

In focus

President's Diary

Students admitted to universities in the 2026–2027 academic year have been granted the Presidential scholarship – Order

Economy

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

Politics

President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's minister of internal affairs - PHOTO

Society

Strong winds expected in Azerbaijan

World

Trump: EU paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources

Estonia's new president Madise takes office

Reports emerge of U.S. threats against Ukraine

ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

The U.S. will never allow a military conflict between Turkey and Greece, Rubio promises

A two-meter gilded statue of a naked Trump was put on display in the European Parliament - PHOTO

Houthis attack the world's largest oil field

High school student in Istanbul attacks peers with a knife: 5 people injured - PHOTO

Latest news

AAYDA chairman heads Azerbaijan Professional Boxing Federation

Today, 19:47

Statement by the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Today, 19:30

Ambassador: Azerbaijan has taken in more than 700 children from Ukraine for rehabilitation

Today, 19:23

Trump: EU paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources

Today, 19:05

In Baku, a 12-year-old schoolgirl tried to commit suicide by jumping from the second floor of a school

Today, 18:50

Azerbaijan and Iran discuss exchange of experience in emergency management

Today, 18:40

Another group of Ukrainian children arrives in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

Today, 18:25

Estonia's new president Madise takes office

Today, 18:05

Reports emerge of U.S. threats against Ukraine

Today, 17:50

President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's minister of internal affairs - PHOTO

Today, 17:35

Kallas says elections in Ukraine are impossible until the conflict ends

Today, 17:25

Strong winds expected in Azerbaijan

Today, 17:20

After strikes on Yandex data centers, social networks have fewer bots — Zelensky

Today, 17:15

ITA: Italy to be the main partner country of the BakuBuild 2026 exhibition

Today, 17:10

Deloitte's Cyprus arm helped conceal Abramovich's assets

Today, 16:58

Chinese foreign minister to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 16:50

Memorandum of understanding exchanged between the Chambers of Commerce of Azerbaijan and Cambodia - PHOTO

Today, 16:40

Rasim Musabekov: Having lost the fight against women at home, Iran's authorities hope in vain for revenge in Azerbaijan

Today, 16:30

Iran's ambassador to Georgia attacked by dogs

Today, 16:23

Desire is not enough, the EU must decide on enlargement: Pashinyan in an interview with RFI

Today, 16:20
All news