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Trump: EU paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources

1news Staff19:05 - Today
Trump: EU paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources

U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the European Union paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources, accusing the media of being unwilling to cover this topic.

As 1news.az reports, Trump wrote about this on Truth Social.

"The European Union paid Russia $250 billion for energy resources, but the fake media doesn't even want to come close to this topic. I have always made the right decisions in the interests of the American people - ALWAYS AMERICA FIRST!" he noted.

Earlier, Trump announced an agreement with Russia on supplies of diesel fuel to the American and global markets following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the American leader, the supplies should help reduce fuel prices.

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