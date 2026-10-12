Azerbaijan and Iran discuss exchange of experience in emergency management

Azerbaijan and Iran discussed expanding cooperation in the field of emergency management, including information sharing and operational coordination in dealing with the aftermath of incidents.

As 1news.az reports, the talks were held by Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations, Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov, and Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who is heading a delegation currently in the country.

Heydarov noted the importance of expanding ties between the relevant agencies in the context of the development of Azerbaijani-Iranian relations.

He spoke in detail to the guest about the activities of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Emergency Situations and emphasized the mutual benefit of cooperation in the exchange of information and experience, operational coordination in dealing with the aftermath of various emergency incidents, and in other areas.

The head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations expressed confidence that the visit and the talks held would give impetus to the development of interagency ties.

Momeni, in turn, noted that Iran highly values the humanitarian assistance that Azerbaijan provided during major emergencies that occurred in the country.

The minister also spoke about the prospects for developing cooperation between the agencies in the field of emergency management and emphasized the significance of the current visit for strengthening ties.