Ambassador: Azerbaijan has taken in more than 700 children from Ukraine for rehabilitation

More than 700 Ukrainian children have already undergone rehabilitation in Azerbaijan, where they were provided with rest and the necessary support.

As Report informs, this was stated to journalists by Ukraine's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Yuriy Husiev.

According to him, the latest group of Ukrainians who arrived in Azerbaijan consists of residents of the Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. It includes members of servicemen's families, including their wives and children.

"We greatly appreciate the support of Azerbaijan's leadership and the entire Azerbaijani people. More than 700 children have already visited Azerbaijan, where they were shown special hospitality and provided with rehabilitation and the necessary support," he said.

The ambassador also added that Ukraine will never forget the support from Azerbaijan.