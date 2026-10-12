Water to be shut off in some areas of Baku

Due to repair and restoration work on the main water supply line, water supply will be suspended in some areas of Baku.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by the Joint Water Supply Service of Major Cities.

It is noted that interruptions in the supply of drinking water will affect some areas in the capital's Sabail district.

The restrictions will be introduced during the night hours of October 12 and will remain in effect throughout the day on October 13.