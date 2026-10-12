Rapper P. Diddy left prison in an ambulance with a head injury

American rapper P. Diddy (real name Sean Combs) was taken from prison to a hospital due to a head injury.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by TMZ, citing sources at the Fort Dix federal correctional institution in the state of New Jersey (USA).

According to the publication, an ambulance was called on the night of October 10. Presumably, Combs was taken to the nearest hospital, but the circumstances in which he sustained the injury remain unknown. Before dawn, the rapper was returned to prison; he was conscious and talking.

In recent weeks, Combs has repeatedly been at the center of media attention because of events in detention — he was sent to solitary confinement as punishment for using a cell phone and consuming alcohol.

In addition, in July the 56-year-old rapper got into a fight with another inmate.

According to the latest information, P. Diddy was transferred to a single cell after media reports about the privileged conditions of his detention.

In 2025, Combs, who was arrested in 2024, was sentenced to 50 months in prison on two counts of transporting people for the purpose of prostitution. The jury acquitted him of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking.

The performer's release is scheduled for January 21, 2028.