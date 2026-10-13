NATO exercise participants visit the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Victory Museum

Excursions were organized for the participants of the third meeting of the training course "Partnership Interoperability Initiative" and the first-level self-assessment course, held within the framework of the "Partnership for Peace" program between Azerbaijan and NATO.

As the Ministry of Defense told APA, over the weekend the guests familiarized themselves with the historical and cultural sights and museums of Baku.

The delegations visited the Heydar Aliyev Center and the Victory Museum, where they received unforgettable impressions.