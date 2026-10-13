In Cambodia, 26 people killed in road accidents

At least 26 people were killed and another 101 injured in 34 road traffic accidents in Cambodia during the three official days off for the Buddhist holiday of Pchum Ben, or Ancestors' Day.

As The Phnom Penh Post reports, on October 10 there were 14 accidents in the country, in which 12 people died and 23 were injured. On October 11, 10 road accidents were registered, claiming the lives of six people, with another 51 people injured. On October 12, eight people died as a result of 10 accidents, and another 27 were injured.

Cambodia's Ministry of the Interior noted that, compared with the same period last year, the number of fatalities increased by 14 people, and the number of injured by 71.

According to the agency, 143 road accidents have been registered in the country since the start of the holiday events. As a result of the accidents, 86 people died and another 258 were injured.