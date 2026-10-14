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Kyrgyzstan rejects Europe's proposal on migrant exchange

1news Staff10:15 - Today
Kyrgyzstan rejects Europe's proposal on migrant exchange

Kyrgyzstan has opposed an initiative by a number of European states that propose accepting Kyrgyz labor migrants if Bishkek takes in migrants from Afghanistan and African countries who are currently in Europe.

As Kyrgyzstan's Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev stated, Bishkek does not intend to continue negotiations with European countries on labor migration under such conditions.

According to him, Kyrgyz citizens have recently been increasingly choosing countries such as the United States and Turkey for employment.

Source: Sputnik Kyrgyzstan

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