 Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Opinion

Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku

1news Staff11:35 - Today
Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku

Political pharisaism knows no bounds, but sometimes it reaches the limits of absolute absurdity.

In recent weeks, a farce has unfolded in Turkey that claims the role of a fundamental ideological crusade, but in reality is a sideshow and a provocation inflated to a massive scale. The hysteria whipped up in certain Turkish circles around the topic of the "hijab ban" in Azerbaijani schools continues to strip away masks and reveal who is who in the Turkish political field. What only yesterday they tried to present as "concern for the rights of believing sisters" has spectacularly spilled over into almost extremist and wild calls to dismantle the secular constitutional order of Azerbaijan.

When a street orator in Ankara picks up a microphone and, in all seriousness, announces to a sovereign state that it must submit to certain rules of the "Righteous Caliphate," it becomes both laughable and disgusting at the same time. Laughable — because of the clinical detachment of these figures from reality. Disgusting — because of the undisguised audacity with which outside clerical radicals are trying to barge into our secular home with their own rulebook.

The evolution of a provocation: from "Zionism" to medieval utopias

If one traces the logic of this informational infection, it becomes obvious: the school uniform is merely yet another, extremely clumsily constructed pretext. The organizers of this black campaign are already getting confused in their own talking points, changing ideological banners on the fly.

At first they tried to destabilize Azerbaijani society through the foreign policy agenda. Baku was branded for its pragmatic course, its partnership with Israel and its independent foreign policy. And no sooner had all this noise died down than they found a new "convenient" pretext for attacks on Azerbaijan. A pretext provided by the introduction of a unified school uniform.

Translating a banal normative legal act on a single standard of school clothing into the realm of a "war on Islam" is a frankly destructive technique. In the document of the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan there is not a word about banning attributes of faith as such. It is about the basic fundamental principle of any modern secular state: a general education school is a space of science, equality and discipline, not an arena for demonstrating religious or social affiliation. The unification of clothing prevents property-based stratification among children and protects them from ideological pressure. But when the sponsors of a picket need a pretext for hysteria, a normal legal standard is brazenly declared "oppression."

And now the masks have been thrown off completely. Pickets at Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions, first in Istanbul and then right in the capital, in front of the embassy in Ankara, have shown the true lining of this movement. Preachers from platforms such as "Köklü Değişim" no longer came out for "headscarves." They came out with direct demands to liquidate Azerbaijani statehood as such, to replace the Constitution with religious dogmas and to integrate our people into their imaginary clerical project.

The import of obscurantism under the guise of "solidarity"

The paradox of the situation is that people incapable of putting their own ideological mess in order undertake to dictate rules to a country that, as far back as a century ago, was the first in the East to create a secular democratic republic.

The Azerbaijani people made their historical and civilizational choice long ago. We have built a solid, independent, secular state where respect for religion is an organic part of the culture, not an instrument of political coercion. In our country, mosques, churches and synagogues stand on the same street, and citizens themselves determine the measure of their faith and their way of life. We do not need uninvited political commissars from Turkish back alleys trying to measure the level of our piety with the ruler of their medieval fanaticism.

The calls heard yesterday at the walls of our embassy by the theologian and writer Abdullah İmamoğlu and other street tribunes like him to subordinate Azerbaijan to the laws of the caliphate are not merely delusional fantasies.

This is a direct, qualified attack on the sovereignty and constitutional order of our country. To come out to the embassy of an independent state and declare that its government, borders and laws must be abolished in favor of a fictitious theocratic center is an encroachment on statehood, which in any normal legal system is qualified as a grave crime.

Viral information clips on social networks, edited footage from a decade ago, the artificial tears of preachers and fake petitions — all of this has been put on a conveyor belt. This is a targeted special operation, whose task is to implant in Turkish society the image of Azerbaijan as an "enemy of religion," to impose on its own citizens a sense of moral superiority and to create leverage for pressure on Baku.

A systemic order and the limits of the permissible

One cannot fail to notice that these actions are coordinated and systemic in nature. The transfer of radicalized pickets from the consulate in Istanbul to the doors of the embassy in Ankara shows that it is not enough for the organizers merely to create media noise — they are deliberately raising the degree of provocation, testing the nerves of the Azerbaijani state for strength. The religious feelings of every person are inviolable — this is a personal choice protected by law, but when religion is turned into a cudgel for political blackmail and attempts are made under this guise to destroy the fundamental foundations of the Azerbaijani nation, all tolerance comes to an end.

Those who are shouting today at the walls of our embassy in Ankara must learn once and for all that Azerbaijan has never been and will never be a testing ground for other people's ideological experiments. We did not allow the Iranian ayatollahs to build their agent networks here, and all the more so we will not allow Ankara or Istanbul marginals to tell us how to educate our children. It is precisely the secular order that serves as the main guarantee of national security, preserving the internal unity of Azerbaijan and ensuring our country's victories, and no one is going to surrender this pledge of a successful future. Any attempts to interfere in Baku's internal affairs and any testing of the authorities' resolve will invariably meet with the harshest and most uncompromising response from the state. Lovers of building caliphates and inventing rules for other peoples should direct their energy to a different address and practice in their own kitchens, since Azerbaijan was, is and will remain a sovereign and SECULAR state, which everyone will have to reckon with.

Farhad Huseyn

Share:
956

In focus

Politics

Paris is not ready to abandon confrontational rhetoric in relations with Baku — Foreign Ministry

Society

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

Opinion

Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku

Opinion

Hijab as a pretext, caliphate as the goal: what lies behind the campaign against Baku

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

Rasim Musabekov: Having lost the fight against women at home, Iran's authorities hope in vain for revenge in Azerbaijan

First knowledge, then choice: reflections on freedom and the secular school

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Yerevan's dangerous gamble: the Polish vector joins Armenia's militarization

Offshore "righteous" anger: How Turkish business earns money in Israel while Turkish media "save" Baku

First knowledge, then choice: reflections on freedom and the secular school

Suitcases of cash and resolutions against peace: what the European Parliament's double bottom conceals

Latest news

Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

Today, 14:53

Container ship with 2,500 containers sinks in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 14:42

Vietnam's vice president arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 14:38

Israel prepares for a possible Houthi attack

Today, 14:35

Hakan Fidan to visit Azerbaijan

Today, 14:35

European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine for defense

Today, 14:33

Paris is not ready to abandon confrontational rhetoric in relations with Baku — Foreign Ministry

Today, 14:30

Armenia reports that the Ukrainian army has killed Armenians who fled Karabakh and are fighting on Russia's side - VIDEO

Today, 14:15

Media and Broadcasting Council Accuses Iranian TV Channel of Spreading Disinformation About Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 13:55

ICRC preparing to visit Azerbaijani serviceman arrested in Armenia

Today, 13:42

Farhad Mammadov: The test of the Azerbaijan-Turkey alliance

Today, 13:37

AI models could learn to spread through smart home devices

Today, 13:10

Air India plane makes emergency landing after hijacking signal

Today, 12:55

President: Transport infrastructure in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur links settlements to the country's single economic space - UPDATED

Today, 12:45

Several people arrested amid disputes over school uniforms

Today, 12:40

Norway bans fully AI-created songs in national selection for Eurovision 2027

Today, 12:35

Robert Kocharyan remains under arrest

Today, 12:20

Armenia discusses draft of new Constitution

Today, 12:15

Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

Today, 12:12

Character.AI files for bankruptcy amid accusations of negative influence on teenagers

Today, 12:05
All news