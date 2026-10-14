Zelensky: Russian attack on energy sector left 600,000 customers without power and damaged 30 facilities

The overnight massive strike by Russian forces on critical infrastructure in Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and Kharkiv damaged 26 power facilities and four oil and gas complex facilities, leaving at least 600,000 consumers without electricity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday.

According to him, overnight into Wednesday Russian forces used 39 ballistic missiles and more than 120 strike drones and loitering munitions against Ukraine's energy sector and critical infrastructure: «As a result of the attack there are dead and wounded, and the scale of the power outages may increase. Repair crews of power engineers and units of the State Emergency Service are working at the impact sites.»

Source: Interfax Ukraine