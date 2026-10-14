Character.AI files for bankruptcy amid accusations of negative influence on teenagers

Character.AI, the company developing a platform for communicating with artificial intelligence-based chatbots, has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

The decision comes amid lawsuits and accusations that interaction with chatbots may have had a negative impact on the mental health of teenagers and been linked to several cases of suicide.

The Character.AI platform allows users to hold conversations with virtual interlocutors created based on the images of well-known personalities and fictional characters. In addition, users can develop their own chatbots themselves. The system imitates a human manner of communication, including the use of descriptions of facial expressions, gestures, and other elements of behavior, making the interaction more realistic.

According to the company's statement, a court-supervised sale of the business is planned to be organized before the end of this year. In this way, Character.AI hopes to ensure the platform's continued operation and create conditions for its long-term functioning.

Disney has already expressed interest in acquiring the company's assets. According to available information, the corporation agreed to pay 20 million dollars for part of Character.AI's intellectual property. The deal also provides for the provision of transitional services involving former employees of the startup who moved to work at Disney.

Amid growing attention to the safety of artificial intelligence and its impact on minors, the situation surrounding Character.AI has once again drawn attention to questions of the responsibility of chatbot developers, especially in cases where users perceive virtual interlocutors as real participants in emotional communication.

Source: CNN