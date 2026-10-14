 Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS | 1news.az
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Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

Felix Vishnevetskiy12:12 - Today
Azerbaijan's Central Bank sets new tariffs for card-to-card transfers and more - DETAILS

By decision of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan No. 39/5 of September 15, 2026, new tariffs for payment system services have been approved.

Under the new tariff policy, the fees for servicing sessions in payment systems have been unified, 1news.az reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

The maximum fees for the services of the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (AZIPS) and the Low Value Payments Clearing and Settlement System (XÖHKS) have been reduced by two times and 1.5 times, respectively. The new tariff model provides for a fixed fee depending on the amount of the transaction, regardless of the time it is carried out.

In addition, in order to increase the availability of innovative payment services, the tariffs for using the Instant Payment System (AÖS), which ensures settlements in real time 24/7, have been set at a lower level compared to other systems. The use of AÖS makes it possible to carry out transfers between bank accounts using simple identifiers, as well as to instantly credit funds to accounts, thereby increasing liquidity.

As part of the improvement of the tariff policy, the tariffs for the services of the Interbank Card Center (BKM) have also been changed, and rates have been set for processing card-to-card transfers.

"The new tariff policy has been developed taking into account the current situation on the market. It is aimed at supporting the development of innovative solutions in payment systems and optimizing the fees charged to users of payment services," the Central Bank's statement notes.

It is noted that the new tariffs will take effect on April 1, 2027.

The new tariffs for each of the systems can be reviewed in the files presented below:

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