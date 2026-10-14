Armenia discusses draft of new Constitution

Armenian Justice Minister Srbuhi Galyan presented the progress of work on the draft of the new Constitution on October 13 at a closed session of the board of the Civil Contract party.

This was reported by the newspaper "Zhoghovurd" citing sources.

According to the publication, the participants of the session discussed the agreed-upon provisions of the document, unresolved issues, and the timeline for its presentation to the public.

The full text of the draft has not yet been published. The timing of the public discussion also remains unknown.