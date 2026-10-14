European Commission allocates €2.86 billion to Ukraine for defense

The European Commission has allocated €2.86 billion to Ukraine under the defense component of the €90 billion loan.

The funds are intended for the purchase of drones, air defense systems, missiles, radars, electronic warfare systems, and ammunition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated that, amid ongoing Russian air attacks, Europe's support is of particular importance for protecting Ukraine's airspace and saving lives.

"With today's allocation of funds, we continue to meet Ukraine's most urgent operational needs, including drones and missiles, which are vital for its defense," von der Leyen emphasized.