Israel prepares for a possible Houthi attack

Israel has raised its level of readiness amid a growing threat from the Houthis in Yemen.

According to assessments by Israeli defense agencies, the escalation of hostilities between the Houthis and Saudi Arabia increases the risk of a sudden attack on Israel.

This was reported by The Jerusalem Post, citing defense officials.

As part of preparations for possible scenarios, the Israeli army plans to establish a fire support coordination center within the "Edom" division, which is responsible for the southern sector. The Houthis are regarded as an unpredictable adversary capable of employing unconventional methods of warfare. In this connection, the Israeli side is taking additional measures to prevent a surprise attack.

Reserve units and rapid response forces are being maintained in the Eilat area. Exercises are also being conducted, and cooperation among the ground forces, navy, air force, and police is being strengthened.

According to Israeli sources, further escalation could lead to an intensification of Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia. In that case, U.S. armed forces could become involved in the conflict, and American facilities in Israel could become potential targets.

The Israeli army and the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) continue to exchange intelligence information and coordinate actions in order to improve early warning systems and reduce the risk of surprise attacks.