 Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

1news Staff14:53 - Today
Trump fights a tiger - VIDEO

U.S. President Donald Trump has posted on the social network Truth Social videos of tigers and lions attacking people, as well as a clip generated by a neural network in which he fights a tiger and then hugs it.

As 1news.az reports, the American leader first posted a video of a tiger attacking a zoo visitor in the United Kingdom, who subsequently died. Trump accompanied the post with the caption: "Don't mess with nature!"

The U.S. president then published several videos of lions attacking zookeepers and visitors.

After that, Trump posted a 23-second clip created with the help of a neural network. At the beginning of the video, he is lying on the grass and wagging his finger at a tiger that resembles the predator from the previous clip. When the animal touches the president with its paw and runs away, Trump rushes after it, knocks it to the ground, and in the end they hug.

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