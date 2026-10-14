Authorities seek to confiscate $600,000 in property from Armenian lawmaker

The Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia is seeking the confiscation of property worth about $600,000 belonging to opposition lawmaker Aghvan Vardanyan, which, according to the agency, is of illegal origin.

As Sputnik Armenia reports, the Anti-Corruption Court has accepted the supervisory agency's lawsuit for consideration.

The list of property subject to confiscation includes three real estate properties, income from the rental of one property, a vehicle, shares in three companies, two bank deposits with accrued interest, as well as about 235 million drams (almost $600,000).