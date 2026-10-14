 President Ilham Aliyev met with the Vice President of Vietnam - PHOTO | 1news.az
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President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev met with the Vice President of Vietnam - PHOTO

1news Staff19:10 - Today
President Ilham Aliyev met with the Vice President of Vietnam - PHOTO

On October 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Vice President of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan for taking part in the upcoming Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku and noted that this visit also created an opportunity to discuss bilateral agenda issues.

Recalling his visit to Vietnam and the visit of General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam To Lam to Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of the discussions held during those visits and once again emphasized that relations between the two countries are of a strategic partnership nature.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed gratitude to Vietnam for supporting the extension of our country's chairmanship of CICA.

Thanking President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for the reception, the guest recalled with satisfaction her previous visit to our country and her meeting with the head of state.

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan congratulated Azerbaijan on its achievements, as well as on its successful chairmanship of CICA and the holding of the organization's Summit in Baku. She emphasized that her country highly appreciates Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA.

Noting the historical ties between Azerbaijan and Vietnam, the guest said that the adoption of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership during the visit of the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to our country played an important role in bringing bilateral relations to a new level.

The visit of President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh to Azerbaijan, the visits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to Vietnam during his time in the leadership of the USSR, and the visits of the head of our state to that country were recalled with satisfaction. It was noted that this historical legacy plays an important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Vietnamese ties.

Emphasizing that Vietnam highly values the support Azerbaijan provided to the country after the completion of its liberation struggle, including in restoring the energy sector and training personnel, the guest noted that this laid a solid historical foundation for cooperation between the two countries. She also recalled with satisfaction that thousands of Vietnamese students studied in Azerbaijan during the Soviet period.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam within the framework of international organizations, and views were exchanged on the prospects for developing partnership in the areas of economy, trade, transport and logistics, renewable energy, tourism and investment, and the application of a visa-free regime, taking into account the level of political relations between the two countries.

Touching upon cooperation in the energy sphere, the sides discussed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR and PetroVietnam and the ensuing issues of further expanding the partnership.

The guest expressed gratitude for the humanitarian and cultural projects implemented in Vietnam by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by First Vice President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, and recalled with satisfaction the visit of the Foundation's Vice President Leyla Aliyeva to Vietnam.

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