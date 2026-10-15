Azerbaijan calls on the UN to pay attention to the mine threat

During an interactive dialogue with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights within the framework of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan expressed its firm conviction that all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the right to development, are interdependent and mutually reinforcing.

This is stated in a statement by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN.

The document emphasizes that the widespread presence of mines and other explosive devices seriously impedes Azerbaijan's restoration and reconstruction efforts in the period following the 44-day Patriotic War. These threats lead to the deaths and injuries of civilians.

It is noted that the fate of more than 4,000 people who went missing as a result of the First Karabakh War remains an unresolved serious humanitarian problem.

Azerbaijan called on the UN human rights mechanisms and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to pay increased attention to these serious human rights problems related to the mine threat and missing persons, which affect thousands of people.

The importance of properly discussing these issues with the relevant structures and promoting real cooperation in order to resolve them was also noted.