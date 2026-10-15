 Azerbaijan calls on the UN to pay attention to the mine threat | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan calls on the UN to pay attention to the mine threat

1news Staff08:35 - Today
Azerbaijan calls on the UN to pay attention to the mine threat

During an interactive dialogue with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights within the framework of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijan expressed its firm conviction that all human rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the right to development, are interdependent and mutually reinforcing.

This is stated in a statement by the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN.

The document emphasizes that the widespread presence of mines and other explosive devices seriously impedes Azerbaijan's restoration and reconstruction efforts in the period following the 44-day Patriotic War. These threats lead to the deaths and injuries of civilians.

It is noted that the fate of more than 4,000 people who went missing as a result of the First Karabakh War remains an unresolved serious humanitarian problem.

Azerbaijan called on the UN human rights mechanisms and the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to pay increased attention to these serious human rights problems related to the mine threat and missing persons, which affect thousands of people.

The importance of properly discussing these issues with the relevant structures and promoting real cooperation in order to resolve them was also noted.

Share:
817

In focus

President's Diary

Baku hosts 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

Politics

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Society

Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

Politics

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Service members of the Italian Armed Forces are on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Armenian foreign minister does not rule out an exchange of former enclaves with Azerbaijan

The president of Turkmenistan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Isaac Herzog arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Pashinyan: Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan has become a fact

Azerbaijan's full participation in the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia is of great importance - Joint Statement

Ilham Aliyev: the area of the Caspian Sea has shrunk by more than 20,000 square kilometers

Latest news

Baku hosts 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

Today, 11:52

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Today, 11:50

Death toll from school roof collapse in Pakistan rises to 29 - PHOTO - UPDATED

Today, 11:46

Trump calls for keeping an eye on AI so that it doesn't become 'too super'

Today, 11:35

Service members of the Italian Armed Forces are on a visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

Today, 11:27

Russia expects to begin construction of the Rasht-Astara railway in Iran in 2027

Today, 11:20

Armenian foreign minister does not rule out an exchange of former enclaves with Azerbaijan

Today, 11:10

The U.S. proposed to Europe a partial unfreezing of Russian assets

Today, 11:03

The U.S. could use the "mother of all bombs" against Iran

Today, 10:20

Azerbaijani oil falls by almost $4

Today, 10:14

Yelo Bank closes Q3 2026 with growth

Today, 10:07

Zelensky announces resumption of Ukrainian strikes on Russian refineries

Today, 09:40

The president of Turkmenistan arrives on a visit to Azerbaijan

Today, 09:03

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Today, 09:00

Azerbaijan denies reports of hijab ban in medical institutions

Today, 08:55

Media: U.S. may ease sanctions on vessels that transported oil from Russia

Today, 08:50

Trump is confident that Canada will become part of the U.S.

Today, 08:42

Media: Saudi Arabia has moved nearly 100 aircraft out of Riyadh airport

Today, 08:38

Azerbaijan calls on the UN to pay attention to the mine threat

Today, 08:35

Eight U.S. states file lawsuits against OpenAI

Today, 08:20
All news