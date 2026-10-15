Turkey to participate in COP17 in Yerevan at the ministerial level, no confirmation yet from Azerbaijan — Pashinyan

Turkey has confirmed its participation at the ministerial level in the 17th Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity (COP17), which will be held in Yerevan.

At the same time, no confirmation of participation has yet been received from the Azerbaijani side.

This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. "I know that Turkey will participate at the ministerial level. I have not yet received information on confirmation of Azerbaijan's participation," Pashinyan said, answering questions, Armenian media report.

The head of the Armenian government also noted that more than 15,000 participants are expected to visit Armenia as part of the COP17 international conference. According to him, holding such a large-scale forum will serve to strengthen the country's authority and increase its recognition on the international stage.