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Turkey backs transforming the CICA forum into a full-fledged organization

1news Staff15:40 - Today
Turkey backs transforming the CICA forum into a full-fledged organization

Turkey supports transforming the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) into a full-fledged international organization, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, speaking at the 7th CICA summit in Baku on Thursday.

"CICA can play an important role in transforming dialogue into effective cooperation. Strengthening interconnectedness within CICA will contribute to sustainable development in Asia," the minister emphasized.

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry noted that the growing number of crises in the world is increasing uncertainty at international venues.

"The search for joint solutions to common problems is more important than ever. The main obstacle to such necessary multilateral interaction remains the lack of trust between international actors," he said.

According to Fidan, Turkey considers it a priority to form a culture of dialogue that strengthens mutual trust through the development of cooperation based on the principles of regional responsibility and initiative.

CICA is an international forum created to strengthen cooperation and ensure peace, security, and stability in Asia. It was founded in 1992 on the initiative of Kazakhstan. It currently brings together 29 states, which account for about 90% of the territory and population of the Asian continent.

Source: Interfax

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