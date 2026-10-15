Lavrov: Russia will not cease fire

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Russia will not allow a pause in hostilities so that Ukraine can be «pumped full of weapons during that time».

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said this to journalists following his participation in the summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia.

According to him, the president of Ukraine, with his reaction to the "diesel deal" between Moscow and Washington, is «issuing a direct challenge» to U.S. President Donald Trump.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Zelensky continues, in response, to ask for more weapons for strikes on Russia.

"This is a direct challenge, and a crude one at that, to President Trump, who actively supported this deal and has spoken about it publicly more than once,» Lavrov emphasized.

Source: TASS