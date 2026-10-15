 Five people hospitalized in the Moscow region with suspected monkeypox | 1news.az
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Five people hospitalized in the Moscow region with suspected monkeypox

1news Staff23:40 - 15 / 10 / 2026
Five people hospitalized in the Moscow region with suspected monkeypox

Five people who had contact with a person presumably infected with monkeypox have been hospitalized in the Moscow region, the Health Ministry of the Moscow region told Interfax on Thursday.

The patients are currently under observation, and samples have been taken from them for analysis.

The regional Health Ministry noted that the patients' condition is assessed as satisfactory, with no clinical manifestations of the disease. The situation is under control.

Monkeypox is a rare infectious disease, most common in remote areas of Central and West Africa.

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