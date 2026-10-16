Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry sums up the results of the 7th CICA summit - PHOTO

The successful conclusion of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku marks an important stage in advancing regional dialogue, mutual trust, and cooperation across Asia.

This was stated on Friday in a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"The key outcomes of the event were the adoption of the Baku Declaration and the Statement on Occupational Safety and Health, as well as the granting of full membership in CICA to Laos.

In addition, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization has been extended for 2026-2028 in recognition of the country's effective leadership," the message says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijani Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev has been appointed Secretary General of CICA for 2026-2030.

"Another important outcome was Cambodia's ratification of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the CICA Secretariat, which completed the process of its entry into force.

The summit also reaffirmed the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, strengthening interconnectivity, and ensuring peace and security in Asia," the agency said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening CICA as a platform for dialogue, confidence building, and collective action in the interests of building a more peaceful and prosperous Asia.