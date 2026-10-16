 Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry sums up the results of the 7th CICA summit - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry sums up the results of the 7th CICA summit - PHOTO

1news Staff08:27 - Today
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry sums up the results of the 7th CICA summit - PHOTO

The successful conclusion of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku marks an important stage in advancing regional dialogue, mutual trust, and cooperation across Asia.

This was stated on Friday in a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

"The key outcomes of the event were the adoption of the Baku Declaration and the Statement on Occupational Safety and Health, as well as the granting of full membership in CICA to Laos.

In addition, Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the organization has been extended for 2026-2028 in recognition of the country's effective leadership," the message says.

The Foreign Ministry noted that Azerbaijani Ambassador Sultan Hajiyev has been appointed Secretary General of CICA for 2026-2030.

"Another important outcome was Cambodia's ratification of the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the CICA Secretariat, which completed the process of its entry into force.

The summit also reaffirmed the commitment to the principles of multilateralism, strengthening interconnectivity, and ensuring peace and security in Asia," the agency said.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that Azerbaijan will continue to contribute to strengthening CICA as a platform for dialogue, confidence building, and collective action in the interests of building a more peaceful and prosperous Asia.

Share:
1693

In focus

President's Diary

President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

Society

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Society

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of figures of the Paralympic movement

Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on work in windy weather in first reading

An ordinary flight as a pretext for speculation: Turkey manipulates the topic of the Israeli president's visit to Baku

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on pensions for civil servants and military personnel

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Draft decisions and statements to be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit reviewed - PHOTO

Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia visits Milli Majlis - PHOTO

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

Pashinyan hopes to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan before 2031

Latest news

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

«Giardino», an Italian state of mind» - PHOTOS

Today, 15:30

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Today, 15:18

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

Today, 15:15

President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

Today, 13:35

Agro Dairy, part of PASHA Holding, supports the active social participation of children with autism

Today, 13:32

Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in the future, with Baku

Today, 13:30

Foreign Ministry: Ankara has taken concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia

Today, 13:25

World Bank Group mobilizes $100 million in private capital in Azerbaijan

Today, 13:15

Iran proposes developing energy cooperation in the South Caucasus through the "3+3" format

Today, 13:10

Ilham Aliyev awards a group of figures of the Paralympic movement

Today, 13:05

President Ilham Aliyev received newly appointed Indian ambassador to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Today, 13:04

Yerevan assures Tehran: there will be no American troops along TRIPP

Today, 12:50

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on work in windy weather in first reading

Today, 12:45

An ordinary flight as a pretext for speculation: Turkey manipulates the topic of the Israeli president's visit to Baku

Today, 12:20

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on pensions for civil servants and military personnel

Today, 12:18

Turkey's minister of agriculture and forestry to take part in the COP17 leaders' summit in Yerevan

Today, 12:15

Mirzoyan calls relations between Armenia and Russia friendly

Today, 12:00

Milli Majlis sends congratulatory letter to the president and first lady

Today, 11:30

Mher Grigoryan: There is no agreement on an exchange of enclaves between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Today, 11:20
All news