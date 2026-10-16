Azerbaijan at the UN stressed the importance of combating torture and eradicating impunity

Azerbaijan is committed to fulfilling its obligations under the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, as well as under other relevant international treaties.

This was stated by the First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, Shahriyar Hajiyev, during an interactive dialogue with the chairpersons of the Committee against Torture and the Subcommittee on Prevention of Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, held as part of the work of the Third Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly.

The First Secretary noted that human rights training and awareness-raising activities are conducted in Azerbaijan on a regular basis for various units of law enforcement agencies, which are essential components of the system for preventing torture.

"In accordance with national legislation and international obligations, Azerbaijan has taken resolute steps to investigate the grave crimes committed during the former conflict and to bring the perpetrators to criminal responsibility, especially for crimes involving torture, inhuman or degrading treatment of civilians and other persons protected under international law," the diplomat emphasized.

"In conclusion, I would like to note that the fight against impunity is an important component of the path toward genuine reconciliation. It also helps prevent the recurrence of heinous acts, especially those involving torture, inhuman or degrading treatment," Sh. Hajiyev stated.