 Media: China is preparing robots for riot control - VIDEO | 1news.az
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Media: China is preparing robots for riot control - VIDEO

1news Staff08:55 - Today
Media: China is preparing robots for riot control - VIDEO

China has begun training robots for riot control.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Mikekalil.

According to the information, the Fuxi humanoids, armed with batons and shields, will be able to push back crowds and replicate police combat techniques.

It is noted that the development is being carried out by the state defense corporation Norinco. The robots are being trained in patrolling, identifying suspicious individuals, and responding to mass riots. These same humanoids are being trained for various military operations.

According to the plans, they will serve side by side with human soldiers and will eventually replace them. In dangerous situations, a human will be able to control the robots remotely.

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