Participants of the IX Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists send an appeal to Ilham Aliyev

The participants of the IX Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists have sent an appeal to President Ilham Aliyev.

1news.az presents this appeal:

“Dear Mr. President!

We greet you with deep respect on behalf of the participants of the IX Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists.

From the first day of its existence, Azerbaijani journalism has served the enlightenment of our people, the formation and strengthening of national self-awareness, patriotic spirit and the ideal of independence. The national press, founded by the great selfless enlightener Hasan bey Zardabi, worked tirelessly in the name of the progress of our society and the building of a bright future by our people, united around the highest values.

National leader Heydar Aliyev, considering freedom of speech an important pillar of building a democratic state, highly valued the public role of the media and paid special attention to their development. Under your leadership, this wise political line has acquired new vivid content and a more flexible rhythm of development. The successes on the path of expanding the opportunities of the media, strengthening the professionalism and social protection of journalists are also a clear indicator of this development. We believe that the consistent reforms carried out in this direction will further raise the level of professionalism and the international prestige of Azerbaijani media.

Dear Mr. President!

The resolute defense of Azerbaijan’s national interests and the successful expression of its independent position on all platforms set important tasks for journalists at the present stage as well. We consider the correct presentation of the state’s successful policy, our path of independent development, and the truth about modern powerful Azerbaijan to be both our professional duty and a requirement of our civic responsibility.

Like all your speeches, your address at the VI Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party held on October 2 united Azerbaijan’s historical path, its current goals and future priorities from a single standpoint and defined new guidelines for our journalism. In an era when the possibilities of the influence of the Internet, cyberattacks and artificial intelligence are expanding, your thoughts on combating ideological risks and information provocations are a call for important renewal and more purposeful activity for the media.

The journalists of Azerbaijan clearly realize their responsibility for separating reliable information from any attempts at manipulation, preventing disorientation in public opinion and serving information security.

Dear Mr. President!

The participants of the IX Congress of Azerbaijani Journalists declare that they will continue to work professionally in the name of protecting state independence, strengthening national unity and objectively conveying the truth to the whole world. Journalists are ready to make a new contribution with all their experience and skills to the cause of strengthening the principles of secularism in society, preventing alien influences on our public environment, and promoting tolerance and civic solidarity. We assure you that we, as representatives of the media, will make consistent and resolute efforts to worthily fulfill the tasks before us in the name of preserving and strengthening the foundations of the Azerbaijani state.

We express our gratitude for the fact that you always hold the national and state interests of Azerbaijan in high esteem, set an example of selfless service to the people, as well as for your high attention and care for journalists, and we wish you new successes in your tireless activity in the name of the progress of our Motherland,” the statement notes.