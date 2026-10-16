Milli Majlis adopts amendments on work in windy weather in first reading

The Milli Majlis has adopted in the first reading amendments to the Labor Code regulating the work of employees in windy weather.

According to Report, under the bill, employees working at open sites will be given breaks, and work will be suspended if necessary.

In addition, at wind force of 6 to 8 points (from 10.8 to 20.8 m/s – ed.), the operation of ground cranes will be permitted only in cases provided for by their technical passports. At wind force of more than 8 points, all work with such cranes must be stopped.