Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

On October 16, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

As 1news.az was told at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting the parties exchanged views on the results of the VII CICA Summit held on October 15 in Baku, the activities carried out within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for 2024–2026, the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and of the organization for the upcoming period, and its institutional development.

The importance of the successful holding of the VII Summit under Azerbaijan's chairmanship for strengthening dialogue, mutual understanding and trust in the Asian space was emphasized. Confidence was expressed that the results of the summit will contribute to the further strengthening of the organization's activities, the expansion of cooperation between member states and the promotion of joint approaches to common challenges.

The significance of the agreements reached on the summit's final documents for determining the future directions of CICA's activities and increasing its practical effectiveness was noted.

The parties noted Azerbaijan's rich experience in the field of multilateral diplomacy and its successful chairmanship of international organizations, and emphasized that our country's chairmanship of CICA is aimed at enhancing the international role and authority of the organization, expanding opportunities for cooperation between member states, as well as promoting confidence-building measures.

The work carried out during our chairmanship toward accelerating CICA's institutional development, increasing the effectiveness of its activities and expanding practical benefits for member states was touched upon. The importance of developing cooperation in the fields of education, the empowerment of women, youth, media, transport connectivity and other areas, as well as of the platforms created in these directions, was particularly emphasized. It was noted that the initiatives being implemented serve the exchange of experience between member states, the strengthening of mutual understanding and the formation of concrete cooperation opportunities.

Secretary General Kairat Sarybay expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the high level of organization of the VII CICA Summit and the contribution made to the organization's activities during Azerbaijan's chairmanship. He also expressed appreciation to our country for the support provided to him in the course of his work as Secretary General over the past six years.

Kairat Sarybay noted the significance of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the context of CICA's development, the expansion of cooperation within the organization and the strengthening of trust between member states. He expressed confidence that efforts to expand the organization's activities will continue in the upcoming period, and wished success to the new Secretary General Sultan Hajiyev in his future work.

In turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Secretary General Kairat Sarybay for his successful work during his tenure and wished him success in his further professional activities.

At the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.