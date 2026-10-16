 Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

1news Staff15:33 - Today
Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

On October 16, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay.

As 1news.az was told at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, at the meeting the parties exchanged views on the results of the VII CICA Summit held on October 15 in Baku, the activities carried out within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of CICA for 2024–2026, the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship and of the organization for the upcoming period, and its institutional development.

The importance of the successful holding of the VII Summit under Azerbaijan's chairmanship for strengthening dialogue, mutual understanding and trust in the Asian space was emphasized. Confidence was expressed that the results of the summit will contribute to the further strengthening of the organization's activities, the expansion of cooperation between member states and the promotion of joint approaches to common challenges.

The significance of the agreements reached on the summit's final documents for determining the future directions of CICA's activities and increasing its practical effectiveness was noted.

The parties noted Azerbaijan's rich experience in the field of multilateral diplomacy and its successful chairmanship of international organizations, and emphasized that our country's chairmanship of CICA is aimed at enhancing the international role and authority of the organization, expanding opportunities for cooperation between member states, as well as promoting confidence-building measures.

The work carried out during our chairmanship toward accelerating CICA's institutional development, increasing the effectiveness of its activities and expanding practical benefits for member states was touched upon. The importance of developing cooperation in the fields of education, the empowerment of women, youth, media, transport connectivity and other areas, as well as of the platforms created in these directions, was particularly emphasized. It was noted that the initiatives being implemented serve the exchange of experience between member states, the strengthening of mutual understanding and the formation of concrete cooperation opportunities.

Secretary General Kairat Sarybay expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for the high level of organization of the VII CICA Summit and the contribution made to the organization's activities during Azerbaijan's chairmanship. He also expressed appreciation to our country for the support provided to him in the course of his work as Secretary General over the past six years.

Kairat Sarybay noted the significance of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the context of CICA's development, the expansion of cooperation within the organization and the strengthening of trust between member states. He expressed confidence that efforts to expand the organization's activities will continue in the upcoming period, and wished success to the new Secretary General Sultan Hajiyev in his future work.

In turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov thanked Secretary General Kairat Sarybay for his successful work during his tenure and wished him success in his further professional activities.

At the meeting, an exchange of views also took place on other issues of mutual interest.

Share:
1452

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Opinion

Anachronism in international relations — the diagnosis given to Western institutions in Baku

Society

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Society

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

Politics

Ramiz Mehtiyev expelled from the YAP Veterans Council

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army meets with NATO delegation - PHOTO

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

Milli Majlis adopts amendments on work in windy weather in first reading

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Draft decisions and statements to be adopted at the 7th CICA Summit reviewed - PHOTO

Lavrov arrives in Baku

Zelensky ready for elections if Russia halts fire for 60 days

Jeyhun Bayramov meets with Wang Yi - PHOTO

Latest news

A video has been published on Ilham Aliyev's social media pages on the anniversary of the fifth missile strike by Armenia on Ganja

Today, 20:25

Turkish journalist placed on international wanted list by Azerbaijan apologizes

Today, 20:10

P. Diddy transferred to another prison after reports of a fight with a drug lord

Today, 19:50

Russia is ready to work with partners on the "CIS+1" format initiative involving Iran

Today, 18:05

FIFA unveils official brand of the 2027 World Cup, which will be held in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

Today, 17:25

Anachronism in international relations — the diagnosis given to Western institutions in Baku

Today, 17:00

Ramiz Mehtiyev expelled from the YAP Veterans Council

Today, 16:55

Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army meets with NATO delegation - PHOTO

Today, 16:45

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Today, 16:25

Shipwreck case: arrest of three Azerbaijanis extended again

Today, 16:20

Lukashenko: The U.S. is mistaken in considering itself a force that no one can stop

Today, 16:07

Bulgaria increases funding for the Eurovision 2027 contest

Today, 15:48

Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the results of the VII Summit with the Secretary General of CICA - PHOTO

Today, 15:33

«Giardino», an Italian state of mind» - PHOTOS

Today, 15:30

Baku airport switches to fall-winter schedule

Today, 15:18

Azerbaijan places Turkish columnist on international wanted list in case over calls to seize power

Today, 15:15

President Ilham Aliyev received the newly appointed ambassador of Georgia to our country - PHOTO

Today, 13:35

Agro Dairy, part of PASHA Holding, supports the active social participation of children with autism

Today, 13:32

Armenia intends to develop cooperation in the energy sector, in the future, with Baku

Today, 13:30

Foreign Ministry: Ankara has taken concrete steps to normalize relations with Armenia

Today, 13:25
All news