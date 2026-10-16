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Trump says U.S. is not involved in Starlink restrictions in Ukraine

1news Staff22:00 - 16 / 10 / 2026
Trump says U.S. is not involved in Starlink restrictions in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that Washington is not connected to the slowdown of Starshield — a division of Starlink, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

"We didn't slow it down at all," he said, speaking about Starshield.

Trump also noted that he does not think that entrepreneur Elon Musk, who owns SpaceX, which owns Starlink, could have been connected to the slowdown.

"I don't know if someone did it, but it wasn't me. And I don't think it was Elon," Trump noted.

Starshield provides new military space capabilities to the United States and its allies.

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