Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasym Ismayilov wins three medals at the European Championship in Albania

Azerbaijani weightlifter Gasym Ismayilov won bronze at the European Championship for athletes under 23, which is being held in the Albanian city of Durres.

As reported by the Weightlifting Federation of Azerbaijan, Ismayilov competed in the up to 75 kg weight category. In the snatch he lifted 139 kg, and in the clean and jerk he posted a result of 175 kg. In both exercises the athlete took third place.

In the total of the two exercises, the Azerbaijani scored 314 kg and won his third bronze medal of the tournament.