Oil tanker carrying 2 million barrels of oil hit by mine in Strait of Hormuz - VIDEO

A large oil tanker was hit by a mine while traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, and a major fire broke out on board.

As 1news.az reports, this was announced by Arab media with reference to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the Iranian side's version, the tanker was traveling along a route that had not been agreed upon with Iran. There are more than 2 million barrels of oil on board.

Confirmation of the information about the incident from other sources has not yet been received.