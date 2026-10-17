NATO exercises conclude in Baku

The third meeting of the training course "Partnership Interoperability Initiative" and the first-level self-assessment exercises have concluded in Baku.

As the Ministry of Defense told Report, the exercises were held within the framework of NATO's "Partnership for Peace" program.

The course of the exercises was observed by high-ranking servicemen of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, a NATO delegation, and members of the monitoring group.

First, detailed information was presented about the scenario and course of the exercises, the safety rules, and the evaluation criteria, and the upcoming tasks were explained.

Then the participants of the exercises carried out the assigned tasks.

Those observing the course of the exercises highly appreciated the activities of the units, the level of training of the personnel, and their knowledge and skills.

In conclusion, certificates, letters of commendation, and other awards were presented to the distinguished servicemen.