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Clashes break out at protests in France - VIDEO

1news Staff14:05 - Today
Clashes break out at protests in France - VIDEO

Clashes between police and demonstrators have broken out in some French cities, where several hundred protest actions against rising fuel prices and a decline in citizens' purchasing power are expected on October 17.

In Paris, even before the start of the two main protest marches, police reported detaining 40 people, mainly for carrying weapons and prohibited protective gear. Meanwhile, a group of protesters had already gathered in the 10th arrondissement, and their action fairly quickly escalated into a clash with police, during which law enforcement officers used tear gas. Also, early in the morning another group of aggressively minded citizens blocked the entrance to the building housing the newsrooms of the CNEWS television channel and Europe 1 radio and smashed several windows with stones — after police intervened, 21 participants in the unrest were detained.


Meanwhile, protest marches have already begun in a number of cities across the republic. In Marseille, demonstrators blocked Boulevard du Prado using trash bins and scooters, which required police intervention. Clashes involving the use of tear gas by police were also recorded in Lyon. South of the city, police dispersed a small group of demonstrators who were trying to gather near the entrance to the Feyzin oil refinery.

Participants in the mass protests are speaking out against rising fuel prices and the decline in the population's purchasing power. According to preliminary data, around 190,000 people may take part in them, of whom about 40,000 will be in Paris. Representatives of various professional and social groups will take part in the protests, including taxi drivers, medical workers, construction workers, trade union activists, high school students, and former participants in the "yellow vests" movement. The Interior Ministry fears unrest and sorties by ultra-left activists, primarily in Paris and other major cities.

Source: TASS

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