Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared a post about the documentary film Counterpoint, dedicated to two centuries of coexistence between Germans and Azerbaijanis.

As 1news.az reports, he shared the relevant post on the social network X.

The post notes that the history begins with the resettlement to Azerbaijan of Swabian families from the territory of the present-day German federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

The documentary tells how German settlers and local Azerbaijanis created prosperous communities while preserving their religions, languages, and traditions.

At the same time, Soviet repression, deportations, and war disrupted the established coexistence of the two peoples.

Based on the accounts of the settlers' descendants, historians, and diplomats, the film's authors explore the cultural heritage that has survived to this day and how historical memory endured the trials of the past.