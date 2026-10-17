Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared a post about the documentary film Counterpoint, dedicated to two centuries of coexistence between Germans and Azerbaijanis.
As 1news.az reports, he shared the relevant post on the social network X.
The post notes that the history begins with the resettlement to Azerbaijan of Swabian families from the territory of the present-day German federal state of Baden-Württemberg.
The documentary tells how German settlers and local Azerbaijanis created prosperous communities while preserving their religions, languages, and traditions.
At the same time, Soviet repression, deportations, and war disrupted the established coexistence of the two peoples.
Based on the accounts of the settlers' descendants, historians, and diplomats, the film's authors explore the cultural heritage that has survived to this day and how historical memory endured the trials of the past.
COUNTERPOINT DOCUMENTARY Counterpoint traces two centuries of #German-#Azerbaijani coexistence, beginning with Swabian families who left what is now Baden-Württemberg and established settlements in Azerbaijan. The documentary explores how German settlers and local Azerbaijanis built prosperous communities while preserving their different faiths, languages and traditions — before Soviet repression, deportations and war disrupted that shared history. Through descendants, historians and diplomats, the film examines what remains of that legacy today and how cultural memory has survived. YT (German): https://t.co/CwwdqI3K4j YT (English): https://t.co/5maI96jPvt — Hikmet Hajiyev (@HikmetHajiyev) October 17, 2026