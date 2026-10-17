 Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Politics

Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan

1news Staff22:30 - Today
Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev shared a post about the documentary film Counterpoint, dedicated to two centuries of coexistence between Germans and Azerbaijanis.

As 1news.az reports, he shared the relevant post on the social network X.

The post notes that the history begins with the resettlement to Azerbaijan of Swabian families from the territory of the present-day German federal state of Baden-Württemberg.

The documentary tells how German settlers and local Azerbaijanis created prosperous communities while preserving their religions, languages, and traditions.

At the same time, Soviet repression, deportations, and war disrupted the established coexistence of the two peoples.

Based on the accounts of the settlers' descendants, historians, and diplomats, the film's authors explore the cultural heritage that has survived to this day and how historical memory endured the trials of the past.

Share:
481

In focus

Opinion

The Nuremberg precedent: why Armenian war criminals must not escape responsibility

Opinion

From "football" to "academic": diplomatic déjà vu in relations between Ankara and Yerevan

Society

Up to 31° of warmth expected in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Sport

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Politics

Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence

Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan

Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

Valeh Alasgarov awarded the Order of "Sharaf"

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

YAP calls on Turkey's political circles to respect Azerbaijan's sovereignty and internal affairs

President Ilham Aliyev received Iran's minister of internal affairs - PHOTO

Lavrov arrives in Baku

Baku offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Peshawar tragedy

Latest news

Will student stipends be raised?

Today, 23:25

Bahceli congratulates Azerbaijan on 35th anniversary of restoration of independence

Today, 23:05

Truck overturns on the Zardab – Kurdamir road

Today, 23:00

Protests continue in Albania for a fifth day

Today, 22:50

Hikmet Hajiyev shares a post about a documentary on the history of Germans in Azerbaijan

Today, 22:30

At least 17 people crushed to death at Indian religious festival

Today, 22:16

In France, protesters stormed the Lille city hall building and went on a rampage

Today, 21:50

PFL presents commemorative gifts to Qarabag and Neftchi - PHOTO

Today, 21:30

From "football" to "academic": diplomatic déjà vu in relations between Ankara and Yerevan

Today, 20:50

More than 100 flights delayed at Moscow airports - VIDEO

Today, 20:15

Measles outbreak in Bangladesh has already claimed more than 1,140 lives

Today, 19:55

Rare tropical marine species appear off the coast of California due to ocean warming

Today, 19:10

Websites of a number of Azerbaijani government agencies are experiencing outages

Today, 18:49

Turkey asks prosecutors to review a children's beauty pageant in Antalya

Today, 18:22

Anthropic suggests U.S. economy could grow by nearly 50% by 2030 thanks to AI

Today, 17:54

In Barda, the orderly who beat a patient is now blackmailing the hospital - DETAILS

Today, 17:33

Singer Navai began writing new songs right in a Kazakhstan detention center

Today, 17:15

At Barda Central District Hospital, a nurse's aide beat an unconscious patient for 40 minutes

Today, 16:55

Georgia proposes that the EU begin a dialogue to normalize relations

Today, 16:35

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Today, 16:15
All news