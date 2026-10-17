Will student stipends be raised?

Following the start of the project to separate the lines of the Baku metro, transportation costs have risen for most students.

This is because they now have to use both the metro and surface public transport to reach their destinations.

In this regard, the main question that currently concerns students is whether stipends could be increased.

Elshad Musayev, deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee on Labor and Social Policy and a member of parliament, commented on this issue to Oxu.Az.

He stated that an increase in student stipends is quite expected:

"After the separation of the metro lines, certain difficulties have arisen, especially for students. Their financial means are limited. Therefore, it is necessary to consider the issues of increasing stipends and providing benefits to students."

The deputy emphasized that the issue of increasing student stipends is planned to be raised during discussions related to the budget:

"Next year, an increase in the minimum and average wages, as well as in allowances, is expected. I think that a positive step will also be taken with regard to stipends."

Let us note that, according to the order of President Ilham Aliyev, the following amounts of student stipends have been established as of September 1, 2025.

1. Doctoral studies

- for doctoral students studying for the degree of doctor of sciences - 450 manats.

- for doctoral students studying for the degree of doctor of philosophy - 300 manats.

2. Higher education institutions

Master's degree:

- with academic performance of 91-100 points - 240 manats.

- with academic performance of 71-100 points - 180 manats.

- with academic performance of 51-100 points - 120 manats.

Bachelor's degree (basic core medical education):

- with academic performance of 91-100 points - 200 manats.

- with academic performance of 71-100 points - 160 manats.

- with academic performance of 51-100 points - 110 manats.

3. Secondary specialized educational institutions

- with academic performance of 91-100 points - 110 manats.

- with academic performance of 71-100 points - 90 manats.

- with academic performance of 51-100 points - 70 manats.

4. Vocational educational institutions

- with a grade of "5" (91-100 points at the level of higher technical vocational education) - 110 manats.

- with grades of "4" and "5" (71-100 points at the level of higher technical vocational education) - 90 manats.

- with grades from "3" to "5" (51-100 points at the level of higher technical vocational education) - 70 manats.