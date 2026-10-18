Results of the 8th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League will be determined today

The 8th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League in soccer will be wrapped up today.

As 1news.az reports, two matches will be played on the final game day.

In the first game of the day, "Turan Tovuz" will face "Imishli" away, with kickoff scheduled for 15:00.

The Tovuz side currently occupies fourth place in the standings with 14 points. The hosts have collected 4 points and are in 9th place in the national championship.

The round will conclude in Ganja, where the local "Kapaz" will host Baku's "Zira." The opening whistle will sound at 18:30. The regional club with 10 points is in seventh place, while the team from the capital has 11 points and occupies sixth place.

Azerbaijan Premier League

Round I, Matchday VIII

October 18

15:00. "Imishli" - "Turan Tovuz"

Referees: Nijat Ismayilli, Elshad Abdullayev, Kamran Bayramov, Mahmud Bagirzade.

VAR: Kamranbey Rahimov.

AVAR: Gulnura Akparzade.

Referee inspector: Zohrab Gadiyev.

AFFA representative: Eldaniz Musayev.

Yevlakh City Stadium.

18:30. "Kapaz" – "Zira"

Referees: Emin Aliyev, Jamil Guliyev, Muslum Aliyev, Ruslan Guliyev.

VAR: Rauf Jabarov.

AVAR: Karim Zeynalov.

Referee inspector: Amrah Ibrahimov.

AFFA representative: Kifayat Mustafayeva.

Ganja City Stadium.

Let us recall that in the previous matches of the round "Shamakhi" defeated "Shafa" (3:2), "Sumgayit" beat "Araz-Nakhchivan" (2:1), and "Sabah" beat "Gabala" (4:0). In the match "Karabakh" - "Neftchi" no winner was determined - 3:3.