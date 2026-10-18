Trade unions of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan sign memorandum of cooperation

The Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan (CTUA) and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan have signed a memorandum of cooperation.

As 1news.az reports, the document was signed as part of a visit by the confederation's delegation to Tashkent.

At the meeting at the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan, the current state of bilateral relations and the directions for their development were discussed. The chairman of the organization, Kudratilla Rafikov, spoke about the activities of the body he heads and noted the importance of expanding the mutual exchange of experience and implementing joint initiatives.

The head of the Azerbaijani confederation of trade unions, Sahib Mammadov, spoke about the work being carried out to modernize the trade union system in Azerbaijan, protect the labor rights of members and ensure decent working conditions, and provided information about the activities and services of the CTUA's health and recreation centers, as well as about the opportunities for health tourism in the country.

A Memorandum of Cooperation between the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan and the Federation of Trade Unions of Uzbekistan was then signed. The document provides for the development of mutually beneficial partnership, the implementation of joint projects and initiatives, the expansion of the exchange of experience and other matters.