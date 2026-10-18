Air temperature in Azerbaijan to rise to 30 degrees tomorrow

In a number of regions of Azerbaijan, the air temperature will rise to 30 degrees on Monday.

As 1news.az reports, this is stated in the weather forecast for October 19 from the National Hydrometeorological Service.

According to the information, variable cloudiness is expected in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, at times it will be overcast, mainly without precipitation. At night, light fog is expected in some places, and the southeasterly wind will shift to northwesterly in the morning.

The air temperature in the capital and on the peninsula will be 17-20 degrees at night and 22-25° during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 759 to 765 mm of mercury. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night and 55-60% during the day.

In the regions of Azerbaijan, mainly precipitation-free weather is expected; however, during the day in some eastern districts, and closer to night in a number of northern and western districts, short-term rain with thunderstorms is expected. At night and in the morning, fog is forecast in some places, and the westerly wind will intensify in places.

The air temperature will be 16-19 degrees at night and 25-30° during the day, while in the mountains it will be 7-12 at night and 18-23° during the day.