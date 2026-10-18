Latvia congratulates Azerbaijan on the anniversary of the restoration of independence
Latvia has congratulated Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the restoration of its independence.
As 1news.az reports, this was stated in a post on the X account of the Latvian Embassy in Baku.
"We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and success in the years to come!" the post reads.
We congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the 35th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence! Wishing you peace, prosperity, and continued success in the years to come. 🇱🇻🤝🇦🇿 @Latvian_MFA — Latvia in Azerbaijan (@LVinAzerbaijan) October 18, 2026
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