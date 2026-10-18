Azerbaijani Army marks Independence Restoration Day

A series of events was held in the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of October 18 — Independence Restoration Day.

As reported by the Ministry of Defense, during the events the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland was first honored with a minute of silence, and the State Anthem of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers talked about the invaluable services of the great leader in the creation and development of modern Azerbaijan, and about the historical significance of the decisive steps he took toward preserving the country's independence.

It was noted that thanks to the far-sighted and decisive policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, as an independent state built on the principles of the rule of law, democracy, and secularism, is experiencing the most brilliant period of its development.

It was also emphasized that the 35th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's state independence is a triumph of the people's struggle for freedom, of state resolve, and of national will.

During the events, documentary films and artistic compositions on the theme of patriotism were presented, and the graves of martyrs and historical museums were visited.

SOURCE: Report