 Office of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Association damaged in missile strikes on Kyiv | 1news.az
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Office of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Association damaged in missile strikes on Kyiv

1news Staff17:25 - Today
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Office of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Association damaged in missile strikes on Kyiv

The office of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani Business Association "Tərəzi" was damaged as a result of missile strikes carried out by the Russian army on Kyiv on the night of October 18-19.

In the office, window structures and interior spaces were destroyed, and equipment was damaged.

The president of the association, Jalal Huseynov, reported that there were no injuries among the organization's employees. The extent of the damage caused to the office is being determined.

It should be noted that the "Tərəzi" association operates in the field of developing trade, economic, investment, and business ties between Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

Source: Azertag

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