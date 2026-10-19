Leyla Aliyeva is on a visit to Turkmenistan - PHOTO

Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva arrived in Turkmenistan on a visit on October 19.

As AZERTAC reports, Leyla Aliyeva was met at the international airport of the city of Ashgabat by Oguljahan Atabayeva, Vice President for Medical Activities of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Assistance to Children in Need of Care.

Then a short meeting between Leyla Aliyeva and Oguljahan Atabayeva took place over a tea table.