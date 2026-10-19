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Monkeypox confirmed in five people in St. Petersburg

1news Staff21:00 - 19 / 10 / 2026
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Monkeypox confirmed in five people in St. Petersburg

Monkeypox has been confirmed in five previously hospitalized patients in St. Petersburg, the Botkin Hospital told Interfax on Monday.

"The condition of all the patients is stable, mild to moderate," the agency's source said.

It was reported earlier that five people who had been in contact with a person possibly infected with monkeypox were taken to the Ramenskoye hospital in the Moscow region. Then five more were hospitalized with suspected infection in St. Petersburg.

Monkeypox is a rare infectious disease, most widespread in remote areas of Central and West Africa.

Source: Interfax

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