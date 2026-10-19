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Ronaldo fined and suspended from Portugal national team games for a month

1news Staff22:35 - 19 / 10 / 2026
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Ronaldo fined and suspended from Portugal national team games for a month

The Portuguese Football Federation has suspended Cristiano Ronaldo from national team matches for a month and fined him €255.

This was reported by journalist Fabrizio Romano, citing a statement from the federation.

Thus, the player will be able to take part in the next Nations League matches — against Denmark on November 14 and Wales on November 17.

Ronaldo left the national team's camp on September 30, during a training camp. According to the player, head coach Jorge Jesus twice failed to keep the promises he had made to him.

In the opening Nations League match against Wales (1:0), Ronaldo took the field, but for the game against Norway (2:1) he remained on the bench. Later, the player announced that he was leaving the national team's camp.

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