Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has demanded that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) answer all questions concerning the activities of the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, by November 2.

This was reported by the BBC television channel, citing a UEFA letter.

In July it emerged that FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted to create a company that would control the organization's main men's and women's competitions. In his opinion, the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) would increase the profits of FIFA member associations and contribute to the development of football worldwide. The International Federation of Association Football stated that this scheme could attract $4.2 billion.

The initiative was widely criticized and condemned by officials, federations and other organizations. A number of federations called for changes in FIFA's governance system.

"Other questions have remained unanswered, and the requested information and documentation have not been provided. The withdrawal of the FFE, the acknowledgment of mistakes and the announcement of 'potential governance reforms' do not answer the question of how the relevant decisions were made and why the FIFA Council was not involved in the process at the appropriate stage. These questions require an immediate answer, they cannot be postponed until the next meeting of the FIFA Council, and future governance reforms will not replace scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them," the text of the letter says.

It is noted that at the FIFA Council meeting on October 16, Infantino apologized for his plan to sell the rights to host the World Cup, but was unable to give exhaustive explanations of how this proposal was developed.

Infantino is 56 years old; he was elected head of FIFA at an extraordinary congress in February 2016. He was later re-elected twice unopposed. The next FIFA presidential election will take place in March 2027. Candidates may submit their applications to take part in it until November 18.