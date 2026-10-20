 Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
Sport

Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

1news Staff08:42 - Today
Read in other languages:Русский
Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has demanded that the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) answer all questions concerning the activities of the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, by November 2.

This was reported by the BBC television channel, citing a UEFA letter.

In July it emerged that FIFA President Gianni Infantino wanted to create a company that would control the organization's main men's and women's competitions. In his opinion, the creation of FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) would increase the profits of FIFA member associations and contribute to the development of football worldwide. The International Federation of Association Football stated that this scheme could attract $4.2 billion.

The initiative was widely criticized and condemned by officials, federations and other organizations. A number of federations called for changes in FIFA's governance system.

"Other questions have remained unanswered, and the requested information and documentation have not been provided. The withdrawal of the FFE, the acknowledgment of mistakes and the announcement of 'potential governance reforms' do not answer the question of how the relevant decisions were made and why the FIFA Council was not involved in the process at the appropriate stage. These questions require an immediate answer, they cannot be postponed until the next meeting of the FIFA Council, and future governance reforms will not replace scrutiny of decisions already taken and accountability for them," the text of the letter says.

It is noted that at the FIFA Council meeting on October 16, Infantino apologized for his plan to sell the rights to host the World Cup, but was unable to give exhaustive explanations of how this proposal was developed.

Infantino is 56 years old; he was elected head of FIFA at an extraordinary congress in February 2016. He was later re-elected twice unopposed. The next FIFA presidential election will take place in March 2027. Candidates may submit their applications to take part in it until November 18.

Share:
748

In focus

President's Diary

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Opinion

Europe on the barricades: social explosion, systemic dictatorship, and Brussels' blindness

Politics

The Aliyev doctrine: How Azerbaijan protects its secular identity from politicized religion

Sport

A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

Sport

Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League over financial violations

A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

Ronaldo fined and suspended from Portugal national team games for a month

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

Azerbaijan to send 21 boxers to the European U15 Championship in Turkey

World Sumo Championship to be held in Baku for the first time today

Beckham may become a candidate for FIFA president

Latest news

Azerbaijani oil rises in price by almost 2%

Today, 11:00

Trump allows for the possibility of talks with Putin and Xi Jinping on nuclear disarmament

Today, 10:38

Pashinyan's slip of the tongue cost an official his career

Today, 10:28

Trump suggested that someone other than Zelensky represent Ukraine at the talks

Today, 10:25

Europe on the barricades: social explosion, systemic dictatorship, and Brussels' blindness

Today, 10:20

Pashinyan promises to strictly crack down on violations in municipal elections

Today, 10:05

The Aliyev doctrine: How Azerbaijan protects its secular identity from politicized religion

Today, 10:00

Manchester City could be relegated from the Premier League over financial violations

Today, 09:30

Media: Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth secretly visited Israel

Today, 09:05

14 people killed in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Colombia

Today, 08:55

A Champions League evening in Baku: Sabah against Borussia Dortmund

Today, 08:50

Deadline of November 2: UEFA has issued a tough demand to FIFA over Infantino's actions

Today, 08:42

Trump believes that Paris will turn into a "Muslim city"

Today, 08:30

Media: U.S. has not approved the transfer of missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

Today, 08:25

Trump adviser Richard Grenell investigated on suspicion of influence peddling

19 / 10 / 2026, 23:55

Curfew imposed in central Paris

19 / 10 / 2026, 23:35

Azerbaijan and the UN discussed measures to draw attention to the shrinking of the Caspian Sea

19 / 10 / 2026, 22:45

Ronaldo fined and suspended from Portugal national team games for a month

19 / 10 / 2026, 22:35

Monkeypox confirmed in five people in St. Petersburg

19 / 10 / 2026, 21:00

A Zurich–Shanghai flight made an emergency landing in Baku

19 / 10 / 2026, 20:46
All news