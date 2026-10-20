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In Azerbaijan, smartphones will also be considered POS terminals

1news Staff12:30 - Today
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In Azerbaijan, smartphones will also be considered POS terminals

Mobile phones will also be considered POS terminals.

As APA reports, this was stated by Kamran Ahmadov, deputy head of the office of the Ministry of Economy, at today's meeting of the Milli Majlis Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship.

K. Ahmadov said that the proposed amendments to the law "On Electronic Commerce" provide for bringing the concept of a POS terminal in line with modern payment technologies.

"Currently, the law defines a POS terminal primarily as equipment used for conducting transactions with payment cards. The new approach covers the execution of non-cash payments, including contactless ones. Thus, the concept enshrined in the law 'On Electronic Commerce' is being brought in line with modern practice and actual realities. That is, along with payment by means of cards, the possibility of making any non-cash payments is envisaged, including contactless payments using cards. It is proposed to consider as POS terminals not only special equipment, but also mobile phones and other terminal devices equipped with the necessary software. As I have already noted, this eliminates contradictions in the current legislation," he stated.

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