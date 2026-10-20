Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the creation of the Karabakh National Park.

In accordance with the order, the Karabakh National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being created on a territory with a total area of 88,418 hectares.

For this purpose, lands that are in state ownership are being allocated and classified as lands of specially protected areas. In particular, from the lands of:



- the Aghdara district, 44,773.79 hectares are allocated,

- the Khojaly district – 24,597.80 hectares,

- the Kalbajar district – 13,514.98 hectares,

- the Shusha district – 5,314.34 hectares,

- the Lachin district – 217.09 hectares.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.