 Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President | 1news.az
Azərbaycanca
President's Diary

Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President

1news Staff16:20 - Today
Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on the creation of the Karabakh National Park.

In accordance with the order, the Karabakh National Park of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being created on a territory with a total area of 88,418 hectares.

For this purpose, lands that are in state ownership are being allocated and classified as lands of specially protected areas. In particular, from the lands of:

- the Aghdara district, 44,773.79 hectares are allocated,

- the Khojaly district – 24,597.80 hectares,

- the Kalbajar district – 13,514.98 hectares,

- the Shusha district – 5,314.34 hectares,

- the Lachin district – 217.09 hectares.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve the issues arising from this order.

Share:
865

In focus

President's Diary

Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President

President's Diary

Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex

Politics

Sweden's ambassador meets with Hikmat Hajiyev

Opinion

Ankara's hasty step: why the illusion of opening the Armenian border may cost Turkey too dearly

President's Diary

Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President

Ilham Aliyev approves law on holding UN Climate Week and Adaptation Committee meeting in Baku

Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Editor's Choice

What is the price of money? Why Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance disagrees with the market

The invincible Infantino holds his ground: how Baku and Tashkent confirmed our forecast of a split in UEFA and the AFC

Yelo Bank overtakes Unibank and tops Azerbaijan's Central Bank complaint index again

Less oil, more money: what the war in the Gulf means for SOCAR and the global oil industry

Stagnation in Azerbaijan's property market: developers keep raising prices while sales stand still

News for you

President Ilham Aliyev addresses the 7th CICA Summit - PHOTO

President Ilham Aliyev met with the Vice President of Vietnam - PHOTO

President of Azerbaijan awards energy workers

Anar Bayramov appointed minister of health

Latest news

Troops deployed to Milan over mass riots

Today, 17:37

French authorities fear vigilante justice

Today, 17:25

Mediators between Iran and the U.S. do not understand who makes decisions in Washington

Today, 17:12

Vucic: World War III is inevitable

Today, 17:11

Armenia's exit from the EAEU will reduce its exports to countries outside the union by 33.9%

Today, 17:10

Rubio rejects Ukraine's accusations

Today, 17:05

Report: Gas price for Armenia could rise by 69 percent if participation in the EAEU is suspended

Today, 16:48

Karabakh National Park created in Azerbaijan – order of the President

Today, 16:20

Ilham Aliyev approves law on holding UN Climate Week and Adaptation Committee meeting in Baku

Today, 16:15

Ilham Aliyev signs order on measures related to the activities of the Ganja Memorial Complex

Today, 16:10

Zelensky arrives in Norway

Today, 16:05

Sweden's ambassador meets with Hikmat Hajiyev

Today, 16:02

Report: Suspension of Armenia's participation in the EAEU will worsen its trade turnover by 55%

Today, 16:00

A bill on ratification of the Mecca agreement submitted to Turkey's parliament

Today, 15:45

Ankara's hasty step: why the illusion of opening the Armenian border may cost Turkey too dearly

Today, 15:35

Was Navai banned from entering Kazakhstan for five years?

Today, 15:07

Sergen Yalçın is the new head coach of the Turkish national team

Today, 15:00

Police break up protest camp in Lisbon over housing crisis

Today, 14:50

Dutch prime minister and his partner are expecting a baby

Today, 14:40

Two vessels catch fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz

Today, 14:20
All news