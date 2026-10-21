Iran says it has a bomb in its arsenal more powerful than the American "mother of all bombs"

Iran has in its arsenal a munition that surpasses the American "mother of all bombs" in power.

This was stated by a representative of the republic's Interior Ministry, Ali Zeinivand, whose words were cited by Iran's state television and radio company.

"If they (the U.S. — Ed.) have the 'mother of all bombs,' then we have the 'grandmother of all bombs.' Don't worry," Zeinivand said.

He emphasized that Tehran has an answer to any weapon that Washington might employ.

Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that the U.S. could use the ultra-powerful GBU-43/B (MOAB) high-explosive aerial bomb, unofficially called the "mother of all bombs," for strikes on Iran. As became known, the energy infrastructure and nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic could come under attack. The GBU-43/B is the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the U.S. arsenal; its mass exceeds 9.5 tons.